Manohar pitches for domicile law, job guarantee for locals

JAMMU: Former Minister and Member AICC, Dr Manohar Lal Sharma on Wednesday pitched for domicile law and 100 per cent job guarantee for locals of J&K. To safeguard the rights and interests of local educated unemployed youth as well as farmers and land owners in J&K, Manohar demanded that a domicile law should be enacted so that outsiders could be barred from participating in selections for government jobs and buying lands and other properties in J&K.

While talking to reporters, Manohar said that previously State-Subject laws were applicable in the State of J&K, which provided protection to farmers from being robbed of their lands by rich non-state subjects and now, after abrogation of Article 370, if outsiders are allowed to apply for already negligible jobs in J&K, local educated youth would be the greatest suffer. The move would deprive them of existing opportunities of absorption in civil services, he said, asking Government to restore pride of Jammuites by restoring Statehood back to J&K.

Dr Sharma further said that entire Union Cabinet, including PM, is busy in talking on non-serious issues but they never talked on unemployment and other serious issues. “It is duty of government to provide employment opportunities to youth but present government is dividing the country and youth on communal lines,” he alleged.

He further asked the Union Govt to share future plan and road map for providing employment to youth of the country. Dr Sharma asked administration to initiate steps for regularisation of adhoc/ daily-wagers at the earliest besides ensuring that all their pending dues are cleared at the earliest. He asked BJP leadership to present its report card on various projects including Mubarak Mandi Heritage project, Artificial Lake project, Smart-City etc about which BJP used to shout loud before elections.

Others present on the occasion included Jagjyot Singh Raina Secretary Youth Congress and Sahil Sharma Media Incharge PCC.