Manohar lambasts BJP state chief for anti-Cong remarks

STATE TIMES NEWS

BILLAWAR: While addressing a series of meetings in Billawar of district Kathua, Former Minister and Senior Congress leader Dr Manohar Lal Sharma on Saturday criticised BJP and its president Ravinder Raina for his remarks of Congress playing in the hands of anti-national forces. He questioned where was BJP’s nationalism when after Govt formation in J&K late Chief Minister Mufti Sayeed thanked and credited Pakistan, Hurriyat and terrorist forces for peaceful polls in J&K while sharing the dais with Prime Minister of India and other senior BJP leaders. He also criticized former Dy CM Dr.Nirmal Singh who had said that Indian Army is harassing civilians in the State. He further said that in order to divert the general masses from burning issues of price rise and unemployment, BJP has old practices of giving such statements to keep people busy in other issues.