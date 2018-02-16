Manohar flays BJP for its appeasement policy

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Billawar: Dr Manohar Lal Sharma, Senior Congress Leader, PCC General Secretary and Former Minister flayed BJP for aadopting a pleasing policy to remain in power thus sacrificing the interest of Jammu people and the region.

He was addressing people Mandli block as part of his weekly programme and said that they scarified all political ethics and their so-called nationalism or in other words pseudo-nationalism of BJP. He also said that the BJP talk much on nationalism to teach other, but did not act in reality.

Dr Sharma said that why the State BJP-PDP government is completely silent over the grant of ex-gratia to the next kin of soldiers who attained martyrdom while fighting either with terrorists or Pak shelling on LOC and IB? It is either because of their coalition partner PDP to remain in power or due to other reason said Dr Sharma. He strongly demands from the state BJP-PDP government an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh and a job in favor of the next kin of each martyred who scarified their life in the service of mother land.

Dr Sharma said that Modi and his government failed to act in reality in each and every issue, but always trying to fill the empty stomach of each countryman only using words like they are dealing militancy as well as the martyred. He said that the Modi’s government is more concerned to rehabilitee surrounded militants, militants killed by security forces and their families, stone palters, but the state and centre government is least bother for rehabilitation and take care of martyred family, because they believe that the some words are enough for their satisfaction and do same.

Dr Sharma said that BJP has left no stone unturned to please PDP and Mahbooba Mufti where it may be the case of allotment of five marlas plots to people living near border, rehabilitation on stone palters and surrounded militants, discrimination with Jammu in selection list issued by PSC and Recruitments of SPO’S and other posts like teachers and allotments funds. He said that it is question mark on BJP to remain complete mum on issue related to Jammu and compromises the interest of Jammu for remaining in government and enjoy power.

Among those who participated in the meeting include Sunit Singh Rted Tehsildar, K.D Modi, Sarpanch Budhi Singh, Sham Lal Sapolia, Karan Dev Singh, Romesh Sapolia, Ajeet Singh Sambyal, Ali Mohd, Master Hukam Chand, Hazi Qum-ul-Din Rted Tehsildar and Lal Chand Sapolia.