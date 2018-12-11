Manohar asks BJP to stop politics of lies, hate

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

BILLAWAR: Dr Manohar Lal Sharma DCC President Kathua and former Minister Manohar Lal Sharma while addressing huge gathering during monthly public meeting at Mandli block of Billawar constituency criticised BJP for it’s bad governance and fake policies.

While lambasting BJP, he said that BJP leadership cannot get with lies and hate and asked them not to make larger life promises only to divert the agenda among the masses. He further said that all the policies of BJP are on paper only and practically a failure as a result of which farmers, youth, business man has suffered.

He requested Modi to stop being a dictator and act as the Prime Minister of the world’s largest democracy.

He also congratulated the newly elected Panchs and Sarpanchs of block Mandli and instructed them and party cadre to highlight the achievements of UPA-1,UPA-2 and previous Congress government among the common masses and unearth the nefarious designs of BJP.