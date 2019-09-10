Mankotia to seek time from Guv to discuss current political scenario of J&K

STATE TIMES NEWS UDHAMPUR: Former MLA and NPP President Balwant Singh Mankotia on Tuesday asked Governor Satya Pal Malik to give him time to discuss the current political scenario of J&K which has been totally stuck after abrogation of Article 370. In a handout issued today, Mankotia said that it is necessary to maintain political setup in J&K which is the only way out for restoration of peace. In his letter to Governor, Mankotia added that it is need of hour to revive political setup by coordinating with leaders of recognised political parties of J&K and he should be allowed to meet all the leaders of mainstream political parties.
