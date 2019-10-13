Mankotia terms toll plazas as loot points for commuters

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Former MLA & Panthers Party President Balwant Singh Mankotia on Sunday expressed strong resentment over newly established Toll Plaza at Sarore in Samba District.

He said that economy and business of the State is totally paralysed as it is completely depends upon tourism which is already affected after the abrogation of Article 370 and now NHAI has installed new toll plaza whereas there are already three toll plazas in Jammu region on the highway, which is not only route of pilgrims but also life line to the economy of the State, especially Jammu region.

Mankotia said that it is completely unjustified and unfair that people has to pay three different taxes for travelling on same road.

He explained that when one person buys a new vehicle he has to pay 15 years advance road tax, secondly cess on petrol/diesel which was started during Vajpayee’s led government from 50 paisa/litre which is now increased upto Rs 8 – Rs 9/ litre and third tax in the shape of toll tax which is unacceptable.

He termed toll plaza as “Loot Plundering” the pocket of common man.

He said that as per sources NHAI is going to install another toll plaza on the National Highway between Kathua-Hiranagar which is unacceptable.

Mankotia appealed to all political and non political organisations for standing unitedly against the newly established toll plaza. He also warns for strong agitation.

Mankotia urged Governor Satya Pal Malik and Ministry of Roads & Transport to intervene the matter at earliest.