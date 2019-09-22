Mankotia seeks holiday on Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Reiterating the demand to declare Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary as Public Holiday, Former MLA and NPP President Balwant Singh Mankotia on Saturday urged Central Government and Governor Satya Pal Malik to declare 23 September as holiday.

While addressing a press conference at Udhampur, Mankotia asserted that it was due to the State’s erstwhile ruler that it became a part of India. He said that J&K is the only state which is never ruled by Britishers. Former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia said that it is matter of pride for Dogra community & there had been a strong demand from many years to declare his birthday as holiday and for this whole Dogra Community is ready to sacrifice, he added

Mankotia recalled that it was due to Maharaja Hari Singh ji that Jammu Kashmir state became a part of India when he signed the instrument of accession on 26 October,1947.

Mankotia urged central government ministers delegation who are likely to visit at Jammu on tomorrow to respect the sentiments of Dogra community and declare next week 23 September as public holiday.

Shekhar Raina, Adv Mahadeep Singh, Mohd Mirza & Pawan Singh were also present during press conference.