Mankotia seeks CBI probe in deaths of 12 children at Ramnagar

UDHAMPUR: While condemning the failure of cold and cough medicine samples and the presence of ethylene glycol in the samples due to which 12 children died in the Ramnagar Tehsil of distt Udhampur, Mankotia said that party workers expressed anxiety over the non seriousness of the J&K Govt and demanded for the probe into the matter.

In a meeting at office Udhampur, Mankotia said that the Himachal Govt has arbitrary settled the matter by cancelling the license of the company and filing FIR against it. Mankotia said that the supply of the medicine is not limited to just Himachal Pradesh and Jammu Kashmir but the supply is made to the other parts of the country also which is a matter of great concern and can put the lives of other children at risk also.

Mankotia demanded to hand over the case to CBI for deep probe. Mankotia lamented that till now J&K Govt has not even filed a FIR which is quite surprising.