Mankotia seeks cancellation of job offer for outsiders

UDHAMPUR: Hundreds of party activists led by NPP President Former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia, staged a protest against the government in front of DC Office Udhampur also blocks Dhar Road.

While addressing protesters, Mankotia alleged that Government is bent on completely eliminating the employment of our educated unemployed youth. He informs that on 26 Dec JK UT government has sought application form to fill 33 vacant posts of non-gazetted staff in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court in which it has been said that youth can apply for these posts from any state of India.

Mankotia said that likewise on 17th December, the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department has sought applications on National Level to fill seven vacant posts.

It has become clear that with the end of statehood, the share of our youth in government jobs is going to end, he added

Mankotia said that if we talk about the private sector, then even if there is a factory or construction from outside when the company comes to Jammu and Kashmir to work, it brings the senior officers along with them and the labour work is taken from our educated youth.

Mankotia warned that if government does not cancel the application sought on the national level to fill these vacant posts and reserve it for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, aggressive agitation will be launched in New Year.

