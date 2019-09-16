Mankotia organises women’s marathon against drugs

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Intensifying anti drug campaign, Chief Patron Dogra Kranti Dal and Former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia organised first Women’s Marathon Run against Drugs at Udhampur. Run was organised by Dogra Kranti Dal (NGO) and dedicated to PM Narendra Modi’s Fit India Movement. Surjeet Singh President DKD was also present. Near about 400 girls from different institutions of Udhampur participated in the marathon which commenced from Subash Stadium and concluded at Mini Stadium via passed through Slathia Chowk, Sailan Talab, Chabutra Bazar & Gole Market.

While addressing scores of participants, Former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia said that Dogra Kranti Dal (NGO) is continuously as well as actively working on ground level against drugs and fitness of youngsters, in this regard 12 marathons were organised from last one and half year but first time girl’s marathon was organised. Participants also took oath to eradicate drugs from society.

Later, Mankotia also felicitated first three winners with cash prizes which include Bindiya with Rs 31,00, Ritu Devi with Rs 21,00 and Arti Devi with Rs 11,00 besides Sonali Sharma, Rushi Devi, Shamshad Begum, Priya Sharma, Raziya Begum, Kanika Sharma, Samriti Kapoor, Seema, Simran and Shivaita were also given Rs 500 each.

Amarnath Mehra D.R Attri, Vikram Gulati, Councillor’s Arti Verma, Sunil Proach, Darshan Kumar, Jagdish Kumar, Samnik Bhasin, Jagdev Singh Jagga, Shekhar Raina, Govind Singh, Rampal Bhagat, Vishal Singh, Prikshit Khajuria, Ankit Sanson, Pawan Singh, Ankit Sharma etc were also present.