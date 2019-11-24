Mankotia organises marathon run against drugs

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Continuing its crusade against prevalent drug menace among the youth of J&K, Balwant Singh Mankotia Former MLA and Chief patron Dogra Kranti Dal organised 17th marathon run against drugs. The marathon comprising hundreds of youth enthusiastically participated in the Run which started from Chakkad Panchayat and culminated at Sui Panchayat Army Gate. The Chief Patron among other dignitaries distributed Cash Rewards to the winners and runners up.

Addressing the young gathering, Mankotia said that Dogra Kranti Dal is continuously working on ground to eradicate drugs from society by organising various sports events, Marathons etc.

Mankotia launched a scathing attack on Pakistan for spreading the drugs all across the IB and LoC to destroy the life of the youth and for luring young people to subversive & terror related activities. He advised the participants to defeat nefarious design of the hostile nation by saying No to heroine ( Chitta ) which has pushed the life of several youth in darkness. “Say No to Pakistan’s sponsored drug menace ,terrorism” pledged Mankotia while administrating Oath to the participants.

He further pointed out that a person has to undergo three phases of Life i.e Childhood, Adulthood & Oldage. While the children spend the phase being dependent on the parents, old pin their hope with their children for survival but if young people were trapped in drug addiction the meaning & purpose of being young stands defeated. The addict neither contributes to the society nor to the nation & remain dependent on toxic & fatal drugs all his life, Mankotia advised the participants. Mohd Rafiq ranked first and awarded with 31,00; Sahil Kumar with 21,00 and Baldev Malhotra with 1,100.