Mankotia hails decision of declaring holiday on Accession Day

UDHAMPUR: Hailing the decision of declaring Holiday on Accession Day, Former MLA and NPP President Balwant Singh Mankotia said that Panthers Party has struggled for the holiday on Accession Day from Road to Assembly. He informs that it was the prime demand in the party’s Manifesto.

While issued a handout, Mankotia informed that on 26th October Document of Accession was signed by Maharaja Hari Singh and later on 27 October documents was accepted & signed by Lord Mountbatton and Accession was made on 27 October, he further added that the holiday should be on 27 October instead of 26 October.