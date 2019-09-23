Mankotia felicitates KAS/KCS qualifiers of Udhampur

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Felicitating the success of young aspirants of Udhampur, Dogra Kranti Dal (NGO) organised a felicitation ceremony for 12 KAS/2 KCS qualifiers along with Voice of Punjab Chota Champ Winner and 9 girls athlete.

Chief Patron Dogra Kranti Dal & Former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia including 24 other organisations of Udhampur presented mementoes to all the qualifiers comprising 12 KAS Akshita Sethi, Tanvi Gupta, Suresh Singh, Priyanka Sharma, Priyanka Gupta, Sidharth Dubey, Manik Singh, Sandeep Singh, Vishal Sadotra and 2 KCS Qualifiers Bhanu Bhasin and Nitika Mahajan. Voice of Punjab Chota Champ 2019 winner from Udhampur Ananya Sharma was also felicitated besides this nine girls athletes Pooja, Shagun Manhas, Rani, Varsha Devi, Kajol Sharma, Rehana, Rita Devi, Manisha who were participated in first girl marathon at Udhampur on 15 September.

While addressing impressive gathering at Udhampur, Former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia congratulated all the qualifiers and their parents for their success. Surjeet Singh, President DKD presented vote of thanks and appreciated the presence of all the dignitaries.

On the occasion Councillors Sunil Proach, Samnik Bhasin, Vikram Slathia, Preeti Khajuria, Arti Verma, Asha Devi, Jagdish Kumar, Darshan Kumar including chamber of commerce, Vyapar Mandal, BAR Association, Senior citizen forum, Industry association, +2 lecturers forum, Private school association, Press media association, Contractor association, MES Contractor union, Patwar association, Meri mittar mandli, Teachers association, Hotel restaurant association, Table Tennis Association, Volleyball association, Badminton association, Bodybuilding association, Clerical association, Wholesale Sabzimandi association etc were present.