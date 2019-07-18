Mankotia calls on NGT Chairman; expresses concern over dumping of waste in Tawi River

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Expressing deep concern over dumping all city waste at Tawi River Udhampur, Former MLA and President Panthers Party Balwant Singh Mankotia on Thursday called on National Green Tribunal Chairman Retd. Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also submitted memorandum.

Mankotia apprised him of dumping all city waste by Municipal Council Udhampur and dumping muck by Gammon Construction Company at Tawi River. He demanded from NGT to act sternly on dumping all city waste at Tawi River Near Kheri Udhampur. He said that it is most serious issue of dumping all city waste at Tawi river, Kheri Near Jakhani Udhampur for the last four years and dumping Muck which is making environment polluted and putting general public at greater health risk. Dumping station is hardly 500 metre from the City and adjoining the Jammu Srinagar National highway from where the tourists of All over India travel through there which also makes mockery of Swachh Bharat in Udhampur, he added

Expressing deep anguish, NPP President Balwant Singh Mankotia said that since the waste from whole city is being dumped at Tawi River from where water supply is made to whole Udhampur City which is also causing environment polluted due to its burning and also it is creating health issues for the locals and especially tourists coming from all over India who mainly pass through there.

Mankotia appreciates NGT for imposing Rs 2 crore fine on Gammon Construction & other Companies for polluting environment. Mankotia appealed to NGT Chairman Retd Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel to probe the matter expeditiously and make necessary action to the problem.

Chairman NGT Retd Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel listened all the issues patiently and assured Mankotia for early action against them.