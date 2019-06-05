Mankotia calls on Chief Engineer PMGSY, demands blacktopping of roads

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former MLA and President Panthers Party, Balwant Singh Mankotia met the Chief Engineer PMGSY on Tuesday to apprise him regarding miserable condition of roads falling under Udhampur constituency.

Mankotia demanded blacktopping of Dhandyal CEO Office road, Ossu-Dhargaddiyan Phase-2 road, re-alignment of Kalta-Dugli road, Majalta-Changg road besides widening of Jaganoo-Johnu road for convenience of commuters. Mankotia appealed to the Chief Engineer to take necessary steps for starting blacktopping works on aforesaid roads. The Chief Engineer assured Mankotia for taking every possible measure to mitigate the sufferings of people.