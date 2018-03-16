Mankotia asks executing agencies to provide job to local youth

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: Expressing deep concern with the unemployed youth of State, ex-MLA and NPP President Balwant Singh Mankotia warned the executing agencies carrying out development works to provide job to local youth on priority basis or face consequences. He alleged that these agencies are violating the norms prescribed in contracts resulting into increase in unemployed youth in the State.

Addressing a rally at Kishtwar on the occasion of Foundation Day, Mankotia claimed that the party is getting huge support for its separate Jammu state demand and people from far flung areas are participating in this movement and assured support for the cause. Large number of people under the leadership of District President Rehmat Choudhary participated in the rally organised by party in Kishtwar.

Mankotia said party every year on March 23, celebrated its Foundation Day and from last few years, NPP has started celebrating Foundation Day at district level and has organized such programmes on 11th of March at Udhampur and on 15th March at Kishtwar with enthusiasm.

NPP is getting huge support for separate Jammu state demand in hilly region of Jammu which proves that no one can stop to form separate Jammu state in coming days, claimed Mankotia.

Mankotia warned the executing agencies carrying development works in hilly areas that if priority to local youth in jobs is not given then party has no other option but to launch agitation for their genuine right. He also demanded early release of balance funds carried under MGNREGA scheme.