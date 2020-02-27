Mankotia appeals youngsters to stay away from drugs

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Cricket tournament under Khelo India is being organised by Udhampur Cricket Association and Department of Youth Services & Sports at Khambiyan Ground Udhampur.

Semifinal match between Chanunta and Latti was played on Wednesday in which Latti Team beat Chanunta and entered in finals. In all, 16 teams are participating in this tournament.

On the occasion, former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia was the Chief Guest who appealed youngsters to stay away from drugs and take part in such types of sports activities.

He stressed on the fitness of youngsters and said that sports is the only thing which channelised the energy of youth in positive direction.

Mankotia also appreciated Khelo India Movement of Central Government which reaches at Panchayat level to uplift the local talent. He also conveyed best wishes to organisers.