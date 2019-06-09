Manjit Singh welcomes sacking of J&K Bank Chairman

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

Vijaypur: Former Minister and District Congress President Manjit Singh on Saturday welcomed Governor Satya Paul Malik for sacking J&K Bank chairman Parveez Ahmed and making a new appointment followed by investigation into the back door appointments made by Ahmed during his tenure.

“Governor has taken a welcome step to sack the Chairman of J&K Bank. Jammu had faced negligence with regard to the recruitment of educated youth in the J&K Bank. This decision has infused trust among the people in the Governor’s administration,” said former Minister Manjit Singh, while speaking at village Avtal in Vijaypur assembly constituency.

The District President of Congress Party in Samba said that the Governor should order a high level probe into the back door appointments made by all the previous Chairmen of the J&K Bank. “We need to expose those who appointed people from one region, and neglected Jammu. Discrimination with Jammu will not be tolerated. It is time to order a probe into back door appointments made by all the Chairmen on direction from their political masters,” said Manjit Singh.

He said that the political masters of the Chairman of the reputed bank has exploited their positions and used bank to fulfill their political gains, with the appointments of their workers.

“Employment in J&K Bank is not the right of one region. Jammu also has right over the employment in the Bank where Jammuities have deposited their hard-earned money with a hope,” he said, further adding that Jammu needs to be given its due share in the Bank, which was denied since last many decades due to political interference in recruitment process. Referring to the five years term to Legislative Assembly in Jammu and Kashmir, he asked BJP to do it. “Instead of talking about the reducing the tenure of J&K’s legislative assembly to five years, the BJP Government must do it. People will be happy if it is reduced from six years, to five years,” said senior Congress leader Manjit Singh.

Later, he listened to the suffering of the people and assured them that their demands would be projected before the concerned authorities.