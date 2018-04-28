Manjit Club to face Pinto in volleyball final

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

POONCH: Shaheed Manjit Club shall be playing against Pinto Club in the final of the ongoing Poonch Volleyball League, held under the banner of Shaheed Manjit Singh Memorial Volleyball Club at Government Degree College Ground, here.

Earlier, in the semifinals of Friday, Pinto Club defeated Royal Club in straight sets of 3-0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-15) while Shaheed Manjit Club outplayed Makhdomi Club Mandi 3-1 (25-19, 23-25, 26-24, 25-18).

Veteran volleyball player, Nazir Hussain Shah was Special Guest, who met the semifinalist teams and interacted with the boys. Also present were Davinder Dabar, Nirdosh Kumar Sharma and Bal Krishan. Shafqat Shah, Shabir Zargar, Waseem Akram, Ramiz Tariq, Davinder Kumar and Davinder Singh officiated the semifinals.