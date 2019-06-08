Manjeet-Lakhan’s 100-run partnership leads Simula Club to 9-wkt win

Share Share 0 Share 0

6th Maharaja Hari Singh Memorial Cricket Tournament

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Manjeet-Lakhan 100-run partnership helped Simula Cricket Club to register a comfortable nine-wicket win over Maharaja Hari Singh Club in the ongoing sixth Maharaja Hari Singh Memorial Cricket Tournament, being played at MHAC School Nagbani Ground, here on Saturday.

Earlier batting first after winning the toss, Maharaja Hari Singh Club made 111 runs in 20 overs. Vishu and Balwan were the top scorers with 32 and 16 runs respectively.

For Simula Club, Kuldeep Dabotra was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets while Asad and Vicky took two each.

While chasing, Simula Club have a rocking start with 100-run partnership between Manjeet and Lakhan. Manjeet Singh smashed 55 runs off 33 balls while Lakhan scored 45 runs and chased the target for the loss of one wicket.

Today’s match was officiated by Vikas and Ajay Singh (Umpires) and Sahil as scorer. The tournament is being ogranised by Lucky Sharma.