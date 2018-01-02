Manipur to host prestigious Indian Science Congress: Jitendra

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Manipur Central University, Imphal will host the prestigious 105th Indian Science Congress from March 18 to 22 this year.

This was disclosed here on Tuesday by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh, after a meeting with the Manipur Governor, Najma Heptullah who called on him today to discuss the arrangements for the upcoming conference and to request for support from the Ministry of Northeast / DoNER for successful conduct of the same.

While assuring Najma Heptullah that the Ministry of DoNER will work out the feasibility and the extent of offering possible support for organizing the conference, Dr Jitendra Singh congratulated the Governor for the first-ever such meet being organized in Manipur.

Singh also shared with the Governor, the details of the proposed Sports University near Imphal, which will be the first-of-its-kind in the region. He said, the land has already been acquired for the purpose and effort is being made to seek time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the foundation stone which will carry a special significance because the announcement for such a university was also made by the Prime Minister himself, considering the need to groom the huge talent for sports and athletics in the region.

In another significant development, Dr Jitendra Singh informed the Governor that an exclusive “Hill Area Development Programme” has been approved to ensure equitable development of all the districts and the pilot project will be undertaken in the State. The work on setting up of a double-gauge rail track in the State is also being expedited, he added.

The Governor thanked Dr Jitendra Singh for his constant cooperation and follow-up of different State related issues and said, she would soon be sending some more proposals for his perusal in the Ministry of Northeast / DoNER.