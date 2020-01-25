Manipal Hospitals unveils super-specialty OPD service in Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Manipal Hospitals Delhi, a part of India’s leading healthcare network, is conducting a super specialty OPD service on monthly-basis, starting from January 25, 2020. The Super Speciality OPD would be conducted across three departments viz Cardiology, Orthopedics and Liver Transplantation.

The session brought leading experts from Orthopedics, Cardiology and Liver transplantation departments to shed light on various lifestyle-driven diseases and other common ailments. The session not only offered information on their treatment methodologies, but also educated people on how such diseases can be avoided. Dr Rajeev Verma, Head- Department of Joint Replacement & Orthopedics led the discussion on increasing knee disease burden globally. “Unhealthy lifestyle habits, along with growing epidemic of obesity contribute to increasing burden of knee and other bone-diseases such as arthritis. Constant sitting and not enough exercise deteriorates health and strength of bones. It leads to stiff joints, and weakening of knee cartilage, which makes it difficult for affected individuals to even perform simple tasks such as climbing stairs, bending down or even standing up for too long. In such cases, we suggest a knee replacement, or a partial knee-replacement to affected individuals depending on severity of the case,” said Dr Verma.

Dr Sanjay Kumar, Consultant- Deptt of Cardio Thoracic Vascular Surgery said, “Cardiovascular diseases have increased exponentially in India over the last few years. This can majorly be contributed to unhealthy lifestyle habits such as consumption of junk foods, lack of exercise, stressful environments, excessive smoking and alcohol abuse. Recently, increasing levels of pollution, especially in Northern India, has also become a cause of cardiovascular diseases. It is important to raise awareness about these critical factors among masses to tackle the relentlessly growing disease burden.”