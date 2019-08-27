Manimahesh Yatra resumes after temporary path created

Shimla: The Manimahesh Yatra resumed from Bharmour in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Tuesday after a day-long suspension due to collapse of a bridge, officials said.

About 10,000 pilgrims, who were stuck at various places, resumed their Yatra after a temporary path was created overnight, Chamba deputy commissioner Vivek Bhatia said.

Bhatia told PTI that efforts are on to build a bailey bridge near Pranghala Nullah between Bharmour and Hadsar.

District police has made elaborate arrangements to ensure pilgrims’ safety, Chamba Superintendent of Police Monica Bhutunguru said.

Chamba police has deputed 700 jawans headed by an additional superintendent of police for safety of pilgrims and for ensuring smooth flow of traffic by dividing the area in 13 sectors, she added.

The Manimahesh lake, also known as Dal Lake, Manimahesh, is located at an altitude of 13,000 feet close to the Manimahesh Kailash Peak in the Pir Panjal Range of the Himalayas in Bharmour sub-division of Chamba district.

Every year during August-September thousands of pilgrims visit the lake to take a dip. (PTI)