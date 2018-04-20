Manhas Biradari seeks CBI probe in Rassana case

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: All India Manhas Biradari Mahasabha demanded CBI probe in the Rassana rape case.
Briefing media persons here, President of All India Manhas Biradari Mahasabha, Harnam Singh condemned the rape and murder of an eight-year minor girl at Rassana, Kathua. He said that the culprits involved in this case should not be spared at any cost and brought to book as per the law.
Singh demanded CBI probe to unearth the truth so that actual motive of the mastermind behind this crime can be brought before the public. He also said that no innocent person should be punished in this case.
