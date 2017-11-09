Manesha posted as Secy Ladakh Affairs

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: The State Government on Thursday transferred Manesha Devi Sharma, KAS, Secretary in the Home Department as Secretary, Ladakh Affairs Department, relieving Rohit Kansal, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of the additional charge of the post.
