Maneka likely to be Pro-tem Speaker

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and eight-time MP Maneka Gandhi is likely to be the Pro-tem Speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha elections, sources said.

Gandhi, 62, a veteran BJP leader, had won from the Sultanpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. Sources said she has been selected to become the Pro-tem Speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi is the outgoing Union Minister for Women and Child Development.

The main duty of the Pro-tem Speaker is to administer the oath of office to new members of the Lok Sabha.

A temporary post, the Pro-tem Speaker presides over the first meeting of lower House of Parliament after the General election besides presiding over the sitting in which the Speaker and Deputy Speaker is elected if it is a newly constituted House.