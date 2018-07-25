Mandeep Kour reviews progress of Gram Swaraj Abhiyan

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

BARAMULLA: Joint Development Commissioner, Union Ministry of Micro Small & Medium Enterprises, Mandeep Kaur, who is the Nodal Officer of Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (GSA) on Tuesday chaired a meeting of officers here at Dak bungalow Baramulla to review the progress of implementation of various schemes and flagship programmes in key sectors that come under the purview of GSA in centrally sponsored “aspirational Districts programme”.

The meeting was attended by District Developmental Commissioner Baramulla Dr Nasir Ahmad Naqash, Director Planning A G Malik, ADC Sopore Ashiq Hussain Lilly, CEO, Dy. CMO, SEs and EXENs of different line departments, and various others. On the occasion, the DDC Baramulla briefed the chair about the status of implementation of various schemes and programmes. He presented a detailed account of achievements made under various schemes besides highlighting the quantum of activities that were carried out under GSA.

The DDC said that under UJWALA yojana, 12450 free LPG cylinders were distributed out of the target of 13110 among poor and destitute women identified under socio-economic census 2011. He also informed that under SUBGHAYA scheme of rural electrification, 279 households out of the target of 7240 were given free electricity connections adding that the administration is in its extreme endeavours to achieve the target within the timeframe. Under JhanDhan Yojana, the DDC said that out of the target of 27345 bank accounts, 15853 bank accounts were opened thereby enhancing the progress of financial inclusion. He also presented the thorough account of achievements in other sectors including education, agriculture etc.

DDC also said that under mission Inderdhanush immunization programme, out of the set target of 962 children under 2 years of age, 360 children were immunized while the remaining shall be covered shortly. He also informed that the above target was achieved in 279 villages identified under the programme.

Mandeep Kour took a thorough review of the implementation of all components under the Abhiyan wherein she stressed upon the concerned to ramp up the pace of work so that the remaining components are achieved in the stipulated time frame.