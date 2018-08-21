Man, wife, daughter killed in Machail accident cremated

Share Share 0 Share 0

UDHAMPUR: Three family members including husband, wife and daughter who died in a road accident at Drabshlla (Kuland) were cremated together at Devika Ghat. While minor Vasu son of victim Sgd Const Kewal Kumar who also got critically injured in mishap is still struggling for life in hospital.

It is pertinent to mention here that an ill fated Matador met with an accident while it was coming from Machail Yatra. In accident seven Yatris died, out of seven dead three victims were from single family of Udhampur. Sgd Const Kewal Kumar son of Bodh Raj along with his spouse, daughter and a minor son were also traveling in same matador. Unfortunately, in mishap trio Kewal, Vandna and Askanta died and minor son Vasu got injured but still struggling for life. Trio victims were cremated at Devika Ghat crematorium. Police officers including SSP Rayees Mohd Bhat, Dy SP (HQ) Kulbir Handa, SHO Udhampur and many more police and civil officials of district Udhampur besides people of all walks of life joined the funeral.