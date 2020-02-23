Man who threatened to kill J&K SSP, found in Dubai on Indian Passport

ST FOLLOW-UP

JAMMU: A Pulwama resident, who has threatened to kill a Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, has been found working with a company in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, while holding an Indian Passport. Police have conducted raids at his residence, booked him under provisions of Unlawful Activities Act and Indian Penal Code and begun the process of scanning his call detail record and social media posts and his repatriation from UAE.

Highly placed sources revealed to STATE TIMES that the man who had threatened “headshot” to SSP Security Imtiyaz Hussain Mir on Facebook, has been identified and traced to Dubai. He has been found operating his Facebook account on the fake name of “Ha Fiz Suhail”.

“He has now deleted the account, along with the incriminating comment, but we have successfully got him identified. He is one Suhail Wali, son of Wali Mohammad of Dalipora, Pulwama. His Facebook account showed him working in Saudi Arabia but we have learned that he is currently working with a company in Dubai. After verifying our information, we will be taking necessary steps to get him recalled and arrested for the crime he has committed”, said a senior Police officer.

“We have booked him under FIR No: 03 of 2020 under Section 16 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, read with Section 506 and 507 of Indian Penal Code in Cyber Police Station, Srinagar”, said the officer. “If necessary, we will take up the matter with Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs and other authorities to ensure his quick repatriation from Dubai”, he added.

Sources said that units of Executive Police, in coordination with Cyber Police Station, conducted raids on Suhail Wali’s home in Dalipora, Pulwama, and questioned his family members as he was not present there. The family members maintained that he was in Dubai. Telephone number of the accused i.e. 9086429484 was found permanently switched off. Its call detail record is being obtained.

A press release from Zonal Police Headquarters in Srinagar said: “It has been learnt that one Facebook user has posted threatening message against one senior Police officer of J&K Police with the explicit intention to terrorize the general public. On the same URL address, objectionable material have also been uploaded with an intention of creating panic and spreading threatening messages. It is forthcoming that from uploading of such threatening messages, it has the obvious effect of instilling a sense of fear and panic among the family members of Police officers”.

The Police press release added: “While taking cognizance of the social media post by miscreant, a case is registered under FIR No: 03 of 2020 under Section 16 UA(P)Act, read with 506, 507 IPC in Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone Srinagar”.

As exclusively reported by STATE TIMES, the Facebook user had commented “Headshot insha allah” on a news group’s post which said that SSP Security Imtiyaz Hussain Mir had ridiculed the Pakistan Prime Minister “handsomeness” on Twitter and written that Imran Khan had failed to Rescue Pakistan from the grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).