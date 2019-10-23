Man under treatment in GMC dies

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A man who was under treatment in GMC
hospital died on Tuesday.
As per the details, a man was found
unconscious from a Nallah near City Square Mall on October 19 and was shifted
to hospital where he was under treatment. On Tuesday, he died during treatment.
The deceased has been identified as Akash, resident of West Bengal, presently
staying at Jewel Chowk. Police is
investigating the matter.
