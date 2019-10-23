Man under treatment in GMC dies

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A man who was under treatment in GMC hospital died on Tuesday.

As per the details, a man was found unconscious from a Nallah near City Square Mall on October 19 and was shifted to hospital where he was under treatment. On Tuesday, he died during treatment. The deceased has been identified as Akash, resident of West Bengal, presently staying at Jewel Chowk. Police is investigating the matter.