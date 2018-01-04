Man shot dead by gunmen in Sopore

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Unidentified gunmen tonight shot dead a man in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said.

The gunmen fired upon Arif Maqbool Sofi, a resident of Wahipora Younsoo area of Handwara, at Harwan Bomai in Sopore, a police official said. The 25-year-old Sofi died on the spot, the official said. Police have registered a case and investigation has been taken up, the official added.