Man shot at near Bikram Chowk, attackers flee

State Times News

JAMMU: A man working as telephone operator in SMGS Hospital was shot at by unidentified gunmen near Bikram Chowk on late Thursday evening.

“A man riding on a scooty was followed by two unidentified gunmen and on reaching near Bikram Chowk, they fired at him on Thursday evening,” police said.

They said that the gunmen fled away from the spot while injured identified as Tej Pal Singh, son of Som Singh, resident of Nanak Nagar, who received a bullet shot in his right leg, was immediately rushed to the GMC hospital. Old rivalry seems to be the cause of crime and the matter is being investigated, police said, adding, “Tej Pal was also witness in the Amandeep murder case.”