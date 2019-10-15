Man receives electric shock

STATE TIMES NEWS R S PURA: A man received electric shock at R S Pura on Monday. As per the details, Mulk Raj, son of Hem Raj, resident of Samalchak received electric shock after he came in contact with live wire in SKUAST University. He was shifted to hospital where he is under treatment.
