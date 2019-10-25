Man receives bullet injury

STATE TIMES NEWS SURANKOTE: A man received bullet injury under mysterious circumstances in his house at Surankote. As per the details, Shahbad, son of Mohd Lateef, resident of Surankote received bullet injury in his house and was shifted to GMC hospital by his family members. Police has taken cognizance in the matter and started investigation.
