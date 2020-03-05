Man opens fire at in-laws house, case registered

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A man was booked by police after he opened fire in his in-laws house at Gangyal.

As per the details, in-laws of the Ravinder Singh, son of Sheetal Singh, resident of Udhampur lodged complaint with Gangyal Police that Ravinder opened fire when they refused to send their daughter along with him. They said that Ravinder was harassing her since long due to which their daughter came back and was staying there. Police has registered a case and started investigation.