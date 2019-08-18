Man nabbed with intoxicating capsules

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Police on Saturday nabbed a man and recovered 140 intoxicating capsules from his possession. As per the details, Bagh-e-Bahu Police during Naka in the area intercepted a man and recovered 140 intoxicating capsules from his possession. The accused identified as Bhushan Lal, resident of Bagh-e-Bahu was arrested and a case under relevant section of law registered against him.
