Man nabbed with intoxicating capsules

JAMMU: Police on Saturday nabbed a man and recovered 140 intoxicating capsules from his possession.

As per the details, Bagh-e-Bahu Police during Naka in the area intercepted a man and recovered 140 intoxicating capsules from his possession. The accused identified as Bhushan Lal, resident of Bagh-e-Bahu was arrested and a case under relevant section of law registered against him.