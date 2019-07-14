Man nabbed with illicit liquor

State Times News KISHTWAR: Police on Saturday arrested a man and recovered 70 bottles of illicit liquor from his possession. As per the details, Kishtwar Police during a Naka intercepted a man and recovered 70 bottles of illicit liquor from his possession. The accused identified as Sagar Hussain, resident of Gudhali was arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against him.
