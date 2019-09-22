Man nabbed with illicit liquor

STATE TIMES NEWS SAMBA: Police on Saturday nabbed a man and seized 20 liters of illicit desi liquor from his posseiosn at village Dushian, Ghagwal. Acting on reliable information, a party of Police Station Ghagwal headed by SHO Ghagwal, Inspr. Sudhir Sadotra conducted raid at Village Dushian, Ghagwal and succeeded in recovery of 20 liters of illicit desi liquor from accused person namely Joginder Singh alias Jinder, son of Fateh Singh, resident of Dushian, Ghagwal. The said accused person has been arrested and a case vide FIR No. 85/2019 under section 48 (A) Excise Act registered at Police Station Ghagwal.
