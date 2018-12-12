Man nabbed with Charas

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Police on Tuesday arrested a man and recovered Charas from his possession.
As per the details, Janipur police during a Naka intercepted a man for checking and found Charas from his possession. The accused identified as Hira Massi resident of Paloura was arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against him.
