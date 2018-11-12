Man nabbed with 3 kg Charas

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Gandhi Nagar Police on Sunday arrested a drug peddler and recovered3 kg Charas from his possession.

As per the details, a party from Police Station Gandhi Nagar established Naka at A/D Block Gandhi Nagar for checking/frisking of vehicles.

When the police party was checking/ frisking the vehicles one pedestrian who was carrying a Red colour bag, on seeing police tried to escape in suspicious circumstances but the Incharge Naka assisted by other officials chased/ caught him. During questioning he disclosed his name as Amjad Hussain son of Shulam Rasool resident of Asian Bala Kishtwar and on checking/ frisking 3 Kgs of Charas was recovered from his bag.

He was arrested and a case vide FIR No. 250/2018 under section 8/20 NDPS Act was registered against him at Police Station Gandhi Nagar and investigation started.

The arrest and recovery has been made by Insp. Sunil Singh Jasrotia SHO Police Station Gandhi Nagar assisted by SI Subash Chander of Police Station Gandhi Nagar under the supervision of SDPO City South Dr. Sunniya Ashkoor Wani, SP City South Vinay Kumar and SSP Jammu Vivek Gupta.