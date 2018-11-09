Man murdered day before daughter’s marriage

Share Share 0 Share 0

Three arrested; marriage solemnised; postmortem today

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In a very shocking incident, a Nagrota based man was stabbed to death by miscreants a day before his daughter’s marriage in Udeywala area in Jammu. All the three accused have been arrested while the postmortem of the body will be conducted tomorrow. The marriage of the daughter of deceased was performed on Thursday.

“The victim identified as Daleep Langar, 62, of Nagrota was stabbed to death by some miscreants on late Wednesday night at K K Resorts banquet hall,” police said.

They said that scuffle took place inside Resort’s bar between accused persons and later with the Resort’s staff. Daleep Langar, was in the banquet to review arrangements in view of his daughter’s marriage scheduled for Thursday night and was taking care of his guests staying in the resort, reportedly intervened and requested accused persons to maintain calm and do not use abusive language as guests were inside.

Langar’s relatives and friends were putting up in resort’s rooms adjoining the bar. As some outsiders had come to have liquor in the bar and, under the influence of liquor, they started fighting and abusing each other and the bar staff.

Langar tried to pacify them not to create ruckus as families are around. In the midst of the argument, Langar was stabbed to death, an eye witness told police.

“The accused persons stabbed him with sharp-edged weapon and ran away leaving him in a pool of blood,” police added. They said that he suffered fatal injury on the spot.

All the three accused, between 24 to 25 years of age, identified as Shamsher Lal alias Rakku, resident of Raipur, Satwari, Ashish Saini alias Sethu, son of Shambu Saini, resident of Sarore and Jodh Singh alias Billu, son of Karan Singh, resident of Akalpur, have been arrested,” police said, adding that investigations are on.