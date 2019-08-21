Man looted after administering sedatives

State Times News JAMMU: A man was looted by a gang of thugs by administering sedatives. As per the details, locals on seeing a man lying unconscious in Bus Stand area informed the police which shifted him to hospital for treatment. Police has registered a case and started investigation. During preliminary investigation, police learnt that victim was looted after being given sedatives.
