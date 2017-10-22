Man lies about being attacked by braid chopper, booked

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: In a bizarre incident, a man in Anantnag district on Saturday faked a hair cutting attack on himself, allegedly with an aim of creating law-and-order problem, a police official said.

Bilal Ahmad Mir, a resident of Dooru in Anantnag district, claimed that his hair was cut by a braid chopper and that he hurt his finger while resisting it, he said.

Mir also managed to gather a crowd using a public address system, the police official said.

“A police team was rushed to the spot. However, during investigation, it was found that Mir wanted to create a law- and-order problem by enacting the drama of hair chopping,” he said, adding Mir had even lied about his injury.

“It was found that he had lost his finger at his workplace in a foreign country,” the official said.

The police have taken cognisance of the matter and registered a case in this regard, he said.

More than 130 braid-chopping incidents have been reported from parts of Kashmir over the past one month, but no arrest has been made so far in connection with the incidents.

Special investigation teams have been formed to nab the culprits involved in such incidents, which has led to panic among people, especially the women.

The police has announced a reward of Rs six lakh for any information leading to the arrest of braid-choppers.