Man kills daughter over argument on marriage proposal

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Police on Tuesday arrested a man in Baramulla district who killed his daughter following argument on her marriage proposal.

As per the details, Javid Ahmad Khan, son of Rehmatullah Khan of Laridora area was arrested for killing his daughter and dumping her body at Kawharbala forest area. During the course of investigation, it came to fore that Javid Khan had taken her daughter to forest area and murdered her following an argument pertaining to the fixing of her marriage.

The accused has been arrested and a case vide FIR No. 23/2019 under relevant sections of law was registered against him at Police Station Chandoosa. The body of the girl has been handed over to her family members after completion of the medico-legal formalities.