Man killed in mishap, family protests

JAMMU: A
man was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Kanachak area. Later, his family
staged protest.
As per the
details, Rashpal, son of Thoru Ram,
resident of Kalasuchak Marh who was crossing the road was hit by car and got
injured. He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed. Irked over his death,
the family staged protest and demanded arrest of the accused. Upon this, police
with the help of CCTV footage nabbed the accused driver and registered a case
against him.
