Man killed in mishap, family protests

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A man was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Kanachak area. Later, his family staged protest.

As per the details, Rashpal, son of Thoru Ram, resident of Kalasuchak Marh who was crossing the road was hit by car and got injured. He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed. Irked over his death, the family staged protest and demanded arrest of the accused. Upon this, police with the help of CCTV footage nabbed the accused driver and registered a case against him.