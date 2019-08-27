Man killed in mishap

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A man was killed in road mishap in Bakshi Nagar area on Monday.

As per the details, Rajan Dev Singh, son of Diljeet Singh, resident of Toph Sherkhaniyan who was on his scooty was hit by another scooty near Best Price Shop as a result he got injured. He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed during treatment. Police has registered a case for investigation and handed over body of victim to his legal heirs after autopsy.