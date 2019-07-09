Man killed in mishap

State Times News

JAMMU: A man was killed in a mishap in city on Monday.

As per the details, Ranjeev Bharti, son of Ram Lal, resident of H.No 101, Lane 8 Greater Kailash Jammu died in a collision between a car and scooty at fly over Vikram Chowk. Body was shifted to mortuary for postmortem and a case was registered for investigation.