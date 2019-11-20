Man killed as mudslide hits house in Pulwama

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: A 65-year-old man died when his house was buried under a mudslide in Pulwama district on Tuesday, police said.

The house came under a mudslide at Shaletakna village of Awantipora, the police said.

The house owner, Ghulam Mohammad Dar, died in the incident. The body was recovered and handed over to his family, an officer said, adding that no one else was present in the house at the time of the incident.