Man involved in six cases detained under PSA

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A man allegedly involved in six cases murder, extortion, burglary and others in different Police Stations of Jammu and Kashmir, was detained in Jammu city after Public Safety Act (PSA) was slapped upon him, the police said on Friday.

A warrant under PSA was issued by the District Magistrate Jammu against Baber Khan of Bhagwati Nagar, following which he was detained, a police officer said. Khan has been lodged in Central Jail Kot Bhalwal, Jammu, he said.