Man injured of bullet injury

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A man was injured of bullet injury at Billawar area on Wednesday. As per the details, Om Prakash, resident of Mandli, Billawar was brought to Kathua hospital by his family members. During investigation, doctors learnt that he is injured of bullet injury. Police was called, which is investigating the matter.
